Columbia River Fire & Rescue Chief terminated after controversy over ‘questionable ethics’

Allegations come to light after no confidence vote in Columbia River Fire & Rescue’s chief.
Allegations come to light after no confidence vote in Columbia River Fire & Rescue’s chief.(KPTV)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 10:13 AM PDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
ST. HELENS Ore. (KPTV) – Following a no-confidence vote in April, the Columbia River Fire & Rescue Board of Directors has terminated Fire Chief Joel Medina’s employment.

In April, Aaron Schrotzberger, the St. Helens Professional Firefighters Association President, referred to the no-confidence vote as the result of claims of Chief Medina mistreating employees, having questionable ethics, and concerning conduct. He also said there had been several other problems concerning the department as well.

On Friday, following the Board’s decision to terminate Medina, Schrotzberger said, “We feel that we can now begin the rebuilding process of our Fire District, and hopefully attain the moral, professionalism and working environment that we previously enjoyed.”

In April following the no-confidence vote, the then-Chief Medina said any allegations against him were untrue.

“Anything I say is just going to look like I’m trying to defend myself and I have nothing to defend myself over,” said Medina.

