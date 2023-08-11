Deputies investigating serious crash near Happy Valley

KPTV File Image
(KPTV file image)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 6:55 AM PDT
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - Deputies are investigating a serious crash that happened early Friday morning near Happy Valley.

The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office says Southeast Foster Road is closed near Southeast Hemrich Road due to a crash. There’s no word at this time how many people were injured or how many vehicles were involved in the crash.

People are being asked to avoid the area and find an alternate route.

This is developing news. FOX 12 will update this story when new details are released.

