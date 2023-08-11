Deputies searching for missing Salem woman with early on-set dementia

SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a missing woman from Salem.

Teresita Afanador Lemus, 74, was reported missing just after 11 p.m. on Thursday. The sheriff’s office says she was last seen walking around the 4100 block of Embassy Way Northeast around 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. and left in an unknown direction.

Lemus is described as 5 feet 6 inches tall, 130 pounds, with shoulder length black hair. She was wearing a dark blue headband, American flag lanyard around her neck, yellow watch on her right hand with golden rosary, black leather jacket, black shirt, gray and black leggings, black shoes, and she is reported to be carrying two black purses.

The Marion County Search and Rescue team has responded to help search for Lemus.

Anyone with information about Lemus’ whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 503-588-5032.

