Dolly Parton and Jelly Roll among the stars coming together for a tribute to The Judds

Dolly Parton and Jelly Roll are among the stars being featured on a new tribute album for The...
Dolly Parton and Jelly Roll are among the stars being featured on a new tribute album for The Judds.(Ken Hackman)
By Megan Grisham
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 2:12 PM PDT
(Circle) - Some of the biggest names in country music are uniting to recognize the four-decade career of country music legends The Judds

Dolly Parton, Jelly Roll and Blake Shelton are among the stars who will be featured on an album titled, “A Tribute to the Judds.”

This forthcoming album, comprising of 14 tracks, contains new renditions of Naomi and Wynonna Judd’s songs and is scheduled for release on Oct. 27.

The tribute album also includes performances by Wynonna Judd, Ashley McBryde, Carl Perkins, Carly Pearce, Jennifer Nettles, Lainey Wilson, LeAnn Rimes, Megan Moroney, Reba McEntire and Trisha Yearwood.

Award-winning songwriter, producer and engineer Brent Maher produced 13 out of the 14 tracks on the album. Additionally, “Cry Myself to Sleep,” performed by Wynonna Judd and Trisha Yearwood, was led by Cactus Moser, who is Wynonna Judd’s husband.

In collaboration with the National Alliance on Mental Illness, the album pays tribute to Naomi Judd, who courageously shared her battles with mental health issues.

See the full track list below:

1. “Girls Night Out” – Reba McEntire, Carly Pearce, Jennifer Nettles, Gabby Barrett

2. “Mama He’s Crazy” – Lainey Wilson and Dolly Parton

3. “Why Not Me” – Megan Moroney

4. “Grandpa (Tell Me ‘Bout the Good Old Days)” – Cody Johnson (Feat. Sonya Isaacs)

5. “Rockin’ With the Rhythm of the Rain” – Ashley McBryde and Shelly Fairchild

6. “Young Love (Strong Love)” – Ella Langley and Jamey Johnson

7. “Have Mercy” – LeAnn Rimes

8. “Love Is Alive” – Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton

9. “Had a Dream (For the Heart)” – Wendy Moten and O.N.E The Duo

10. “I Know Where I’m Going” – Barnett, Lynne & West

11. “Let Me Tell You About Love” – Carl Perkins and Raul Malo

12. “John Deere Tractor” – Rob Ickes & Trey Hensley and Molly Tuttle

13. “Cry Myself to Sleep” – Wynonna Judd and Trisha Yearwood

14. “Love Can Build a Bridge” – Jelly Roll, K. Michelle and The Fisk Jubilee Singers

Originally appeared on Circle All Access. https://www.circleallaccess.com/

