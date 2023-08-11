Early garbage collection scheduled in Portland with expected heat wave

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 1:15 PM PDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - In response to expected high temperatures, garbage, recycling, and compost collection in Portland may occur earlier than the usual 6 a.m. pickup time on Monday, the Portland Bureau of Planning and Sustainability announced Friday. The Bureau added early collection is likely to continue throughout the week if temperatures remain at or near 100 degrees.

Residents are asked to place their garbage cans at the curb the night before their usual collection day so as not to miss the pickup.

SEE ALSO: Hottest weather so far this summer on the way; First Alert Weather Days ahead

By collecting earlier, workers will be able to able to avoid the hottest temperatures of the day.

“We are asking residential customers to keep our drivers safe by placing carts at the curb the night before,” said Josh Brown, district manager for Waste Connections. “Our drivers work 10  to 11-hour days. Allowing drivers to start collection early will get them off the streets earlier and reduce the potential for heat-related illnesses.”

If residents miss pickup, they’re asked to contact garbage and recycling company directly

Pickup times can be found by clicking here.

