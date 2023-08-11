Hottest weather so far this summer on the way; First Alert Weather Days ahead

It’s been another perfect late summer day in Portland with clouds breaking out to sunshine. Skies are mainly clear across almost the entire region this afternoon. A clear sky tonight should allow temperatures to drop into the upper 50s in the city, cooler than what we’ve been experiencing lately. Enjoy the fresh air with your windows open.

Less onshore flow and a building area of high pressure (sinking and dry air) gives us far less cloud cover tomorrow and beyond. Other than some patchy clouds tomorrow morning, your Friday will be a sunny day. Saturday will be sunny as well as temperatures edge a bit higher.

Models have now come into excellent agreement on the approaching heatwave. Strong high pressure will sit directly over the Pacific Northwest Sunday through Wednesday next week. The atmosphere warms through Wednesday, then cools late next week. The brings the hottest weather of summer so far with high temperatures in the I-5 corridor reaching or exceeding 100 degrees for 3 days.

(kptv)

Overnight lows will become excessively warm too, especially in urban areas. The combination of high temperatures and lack of cooling at night leads us to call Monday-Wednesday FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS . Many of us have air-conditioning nowadays. If you don’t, have a plan to stay cool or at least be aware it’s going to be tough to cool your home for those three days and sleeping will be tough. The National Weather Service has issued an Excessive Heat Watch for Monday-Wednesday. Extreme heat will NOT make it to the coastline this time around. The other bit of good news is that we do not expect a gusty/dry east wind for planned power outages.

The main message here is that next work week will be the hottest of summer so far

(kptv)

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.