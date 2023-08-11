Hottest weather of Summer 2023; First Alert Weather Days early next week

I was hoping we’d avoid one more heat wave this year but apparently I was being too optimistic. Next week is going to be the hottest week of the summer west of the Cascades. For that reason, we’re calling Monday-Wednesday First Alert Weather Days to grab your attention. The National Weather Service has issued an Excessive Heat Watch for the Portland metro area starting Monday too.

(kptv)

HIGHLIGHTS

Enjoy the next 2 days with high temperatures in the 80s, hot weather arrives Sunday afternoon

Expect at least 4 days at/above 95 degrees in the I-5 corridor starting Sunday. The most intense heat should be Monday and Tuesday.

There’s a very good chance we see temperatures in the 100-105 range between Monday and Wednesday.

Cooling should arrive Thursday/Friday next week. Typically late season (mid-late August) heat waves are shorter than the midsummer events.

This will be 10-15 degrees “cooler” than the historic event in June 2021 (116 at PDX). Still, I’d call it a moderate to major heat wave for our area.

A few questions answered...

(kptv)

What has changed?

In my last post earlier this week I mentioned models were in some disagreement. One primary model (the American GFS) was saying “what heat wave?”. Well, it has now seen the light and agrees. Here’s a good graphic. This shows the GFS ensemble average 6 hourly maximum temperature. Each horizontal line is one model run. Most recent run on the bottom, the run from 2.5 days back is at the top. I’ve pointed at the “Monday afternoon” column. You can see the model has warmed dramatically the past 24 hours as you go from top to bottom between those arrows

(kptv)

Compare that to the last 5 days of the ECMWF ensemble average. Again, oldest on the top, most recent run at the bottom. Temps have been more consistently hot, but have even trended slightly hotter. When we see run after run consistently hot, it’s time to call for a heat wave.

(kptv)

How hot? Take a look at my forecast sheet. I know, it’s antiquated and a mess, but it works for me. The circled 850mb temps are ensemble averages from the GFS, ECMWF, and GEM (Canadian). 22-26 average with the GFS still lowest of the models. When we get to +25 to +26, that’s really hot stuff. The = symbol on Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday means flat pressure gradient across the Cascades; on those days all cooling breezes from the Pacific Ocean are confined west of the Coast Range. In fact it’s a light easterly gradient Sunday morning and midday. Notice the 596 on Monday. That’s 500mb height on the ECMWF operational model. A bit extreme, but anything above 592 or so is really hot.

(kptv)

This all adds up to a scorcher Monday through Wednesday. The reason models have warmed a bit is that they now have the upper level high a little closer to us. This is Sunday afternoon

(kptv)

The ridge reaches maximum strength Monday night and Tuesday

(kptv)

Then weakens and shifts west a little by Thursday = cooling

(kptv)

Put this all together and here are the numbers we are forecasting

(kptv)

And a 7 day forecast. We are one of the only Portland TV stations that puts the on-air 7 Day forecast online. You can always find it here: https://www.kptv.com/weather/7day/

(kptv)

Of course we may tweak the numbers a little bit over the next few days, but confidence is very high that the heat is on the way! I bumped up overnight temperatures a bit too based on recent unusually warm nights, possibly due to warmer than normal water temperatures offshore.

Enjoy the next two days!

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.