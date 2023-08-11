Local organizations and businesses preparing for heat wave approaching Portland metro

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The dangerous heat wave approaching the Portland metro area is expected to be the hottest stretch of this summer so far.

The city could see several days of triple-digit temperatures.

A local business owner said their store is well-stocked with air conditioners heading into next week. Local organizations also said a city program is serving vulnerable people.

“We’ve been having hotter summers, the last three or four,” Norman Chusid, owner of Ankeny Hardware, said.

Chusid, owner of a hardware store in Southeast Portland knows when there’s a drastic change in weather by the volume of products he sells in his store.

“It’s 115 years old. It’s been in my family for 74 years, and I’m the third and last generation,” Chusid said.

The owner of Portland’s oldest hardware store said he saw a lot of customers rush in last minute during the heat waves the past two summers.

“In 2021 the heat wave and in 2022 the heat wave, we sold out of air conditioners. We sold over 500 each season,” Chusid said.

The extreme heat of 2021 that claimed the lives of nearly 100 Oregonians also gave birth to a City of Portland program that provides cooling units to eligible and vulnerable populations. The Cooling Portland program provides cooling equipment to low-income residents.

Earth Advantage said the Portland Clean Energy Community Benefits Fund (PCEF) partners with its organization, a non-profit that handles the purchasing of the equipment for the program. Then, distribution is coordinated through a network of community partners who install the units for vulnerable people throughout the city.

Through the program, nearly 6,000 units have been installed in the homes and apartments of eligible and vulnerable residents since 2022.

Local organizations and businesses said they’ve learned from recent extreme weather events, so they are prepared for the next one.

“We’re well prepared for the heat wave unless it goes on for more than two or three weeks,” Chusid said.

Learn more about the Cooling Portland program here.

