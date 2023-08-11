Man found guilty of killing two men in SE Portland

Ny'Cole Griffin and Morgan "Max" Victor
Ny'Cole Griffin and Morgan "Max" Victor(KPTV)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 12:13 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A 34-year-old man has been found guilty of killing two men in two separate shootings last year.

The Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office says a jury found Nathaniel Curtis Freeman guilty of two counts of first-degree murder and three counts of unlawful use of a weapon. He was also found guilty of three counts of felon in possession of a firearm as part of a bench trial.

Freeman was arrested last year in connection with the deaths of 30-year-old Ny’Cole Griffin and 30-year-old Morgan “Max” Victor.

Griffin died at an area hospital after he was shot in the area of Southeast 9th Avenue and Southeast Ash Street on April 24, 2022. Victor was found dead from a gunshot wound in an apartment in the 2800 block of Southeast Division Street on May 4, 2022.

The district attorney’s office says Freeman is scheduled to be sentenced on Nov. 30.

