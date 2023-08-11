Mostly sunny today with highs in the mid 80s

FOX 12 7-day forecast
By Andy Carson
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 5:07 AM PDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Happy Friday everyone! We have a spectacular day ahead with mostly sunny skies and a high of 85 degrees. Tomorrow same story with the afternoon high up a couple of clicks to 87.

Heat wave begins on Sunday, with sunny skies we heat up to 97 degrees. We have a string of FIRST ALERT WEATHER days from Monday through Wednesday with highs between 100 and 103! We cool a few degrees on Thursday to 95 degrees, but still qualifies as day 5 of our upcoming heatwave.  With this in mind you have a couple of day to get prepared for the triple digit temps coming our way.

