185th briefly shut down as multiple agencies searched for man with alleged gun

File
File(MGN)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 10:12 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A multi-agency search for a man with a gun shut down 185th from Cornell to Walker late Thursday evening.

Police reopened the area a little after 10 p.m. after the man was found and initial reports of a gun involved were proved to be inaccurate.

Anyone who lived in the area was encouraged to stay inside and those who did not were told to avoid the area.

The Hillsboro Police Department announced there is no threat to the public and the initial heavy police response was due to the initial reports from the reporting party.

