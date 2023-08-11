New Oregon program helps people with visual impairments in the workplace

BORING, Ore. (KPTV) - A first-of-its-kind program in Oregon is helping make job interviews and starting a new career a little easier for people with visual impairments.

“Careers and Canine Connections” is made possible by a partnership between Guide Dogs for the Blind and American Printing House for the Blind’s connect center.

The goal of the program is to help young adults who are blind or have low vision prepare for the workforce using a guide dog. Participants spend one week at the Oregon campus learning career options, practicing job interview techniques, and getting a hands-on experience working and living with guide dogs.

This week, Alana Ambrosecchia, a college student from Long Island, New York, is replacing her white cane with a guide dog harness. First, taking a simulation walk without a dog, before moving on to the real deal.

“You want to keep a lot of tension in your hand when you’re following the instructor or the dog, whichever you’re doing,” Ambrosecchia said. “I’ve done a lot of research into what guide dog schools I wanted to look into because I’ve always been interested in having a guide dog.”

Jane Flower, Guide Dogs for the Blind’s youth outreach specialist, is a guide dog handler herself. She says using a guide dog is not necessarily for everyone and the learning curve is quite steep, but she says it opens up a new way to move around that can be smoother and less cumbersome than using a white cane.

Flower says guide dogs can enhance a handler’s work life, help bridge gaps socially, and boost confidence.

