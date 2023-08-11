OHSU helps save Portland woman’s life using new technology

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A Portland woman is celebrating the gift of life after receiving a new liver. The procedure at OHSU was different from most transplants using a device that’s able to keep a donor organ healthier for longer.

It’s called an Organ Care System, but is also referred to as a “liver in a box.” The machine is able to create conditions similar to the human body, and that makes a huge difference for transplants, cutting the time the liver is without blood flow in half.

The machine means more time for doctors to monitor the organ and more time to get it transplanted into the patient.

OHSU is the only Oregon hospital that uses the device for transplants.

For Jennifer Rosoff, it has meant a new outlook on life and an appreciation for the gift she received from someone she’s never met.

“So this new equipment came about and I didn’t know it, but I was a beneficiary of the equipment because I don’t think I would be able to get this particular liver if this equipment not been around,” Rosoff said. “Like what a gift it was, just like really overwhelming and I thought I just want my person and that person’s family to know how thankful I am. And I want to give them some benefit from having someone pass that they love.”

Rosoff says she’s feeling great and excited for a camping trip next month. She says she plans to write a letter to her honor’s family once she’s ready.

Since April, OHSU has performed five liver transplants that would not have been possible without this new technology.

The hospital performed 58 liver transplants last year and they expect that they’ll be able to increase their capability for transplants by 20% - that’s an extra 12 people every year who might not otherwise get that crucial procedure.

