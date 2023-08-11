Powell’s Books employees plan one-day strike amidst contract dispute

Powell's City of Books
Powell's City of Books(KPTV)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 10:27 AM PDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Powell’s Books employees are set to stage a one-day Unfair Labor Practice Strike on Monday, spanning all Powell’s locations.

The decision to strike was backed by a 92% majority in a previous vote authorizing the strike.

Powell’s Books, a renowned institution in Portland, last witnessed a strike by its workforce in 2003 during the negotiation phase of its second contract.

Despite scheduled meetings on September 5 and 6, the representing union says Powell’s management has already put forth its “last, best, final offer.” The union is criticizing the offer for “substandard wages and expensive health benefits.”

Presently, Powell’s employees continue to operate without a contract since its expiration on June 7.

