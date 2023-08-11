Providence Bridge Pedal celebrates bike culture in Portland

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The summer season is a great time to get outside and enjoy a bike ride! In fact, this weekend is the annual Providence Bridge Pedal, celebrating bike culture in Portland.

It’s a summertime tradition that brings thousands of bicyclists together for a community ride across the city’s iconic bridges.

“Being up on the Markham bridge, being up on the Fremont bridge, the views are great. We have entertainment up there. People get to relax for a few hours and really enjoy the city in a really special way,” said Rick Bauman, founder of the Providence Bridge Pedal.

According to Bauman, 10,000 Portlanders are expected to join together this Sunday for a celebration of Portland, it’s bridges, and its cyclists.

“My favorite moment each year is when the freeway shuts down and i go to the Markham bridge as the sun is coming up and I fall in love with Portland every time,” said Bauman.

But before you gear up this Sunday those involved say it’s a good time to take a minute and think about bike safety and fit.

Doctor describes full bike fit.

Kevin Morikawa is a physical therapist with Providence and says a bad fitting bike can cause chronic injuries.

“Common overuse injuries in your wrists or hands, neck pain, lower back pain, occasional hip and knee pain as well. So pain throughout the body that gets worse as you keep biking and doesn’t really go away,” said Morikawa.

He said oftentimes a therapist or bike shop can help make a few simple changes that can really pay off.

“A lot of times we’ll sort of start at your seat to get your position correct,” said Morikawa. “Maybe to take some pressure off your knees or your back. We can often make recommendations that will help with postural corrections.”

Once the fit is good don’t forget the tires.

Morikawa said make sure they’re properly inflated. Each brand will have its own pressure recommendation.

And perhaps most important of all, wear a well-fitted helmet.

“Getting it a nice snug fit around your chin and on the back is important, just to keep it in place, for those jarring movements that occur and to keep you safe,” he said.

Once you’re all secure and ready to go all that’s left is the fun. Something Bridge Pedal organizers say will be easy to find.

“This year Fremont bridge is 50 years old. It was a great moment in 1973 when the whole center span got lifted into place, so were putting a special emphasis on the Fremont to with it a happy birthday,” said Bauman.

There will be rides for all ages and skill levels. There are also be courses for those who want to walk instead of bike.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.