Teenage boy shot in Sherwood neighborhood

VANCOUVER Wash. (KPTV) - A teenage boy was shot in Vancouver on Thursday.

Around 2:30 the Clark County Sheriff’s Office responded a caller reporting his friend had been shot with no further information to dispatch.

When deputies arrived on scene at the 3700 block of Northeast 111th Street in Vancouver they found several people standing in the middle of the street along with a teenage boy who appeared to have been shot.

The teenager was taken to a hospital with no further updates on his condition.

As deputies were investigating the shooting several people came out of a house nearby. When contacted by the police a possible suspect left the house.

He got in what was a confirmed-to-be-stolen car and attempted to flee before he crashed into several other cars, at least one was occupied. According to CCSO, no one was injured.

The suspect then tried to leave on foot and was eventually caught. The teenage suspect was taken into custody and booked into Clark County Juvenile Detention Hall.

Several people were detained from the house and a search warrant is in progress. The investigation is ongoing.

