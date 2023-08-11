Teenage boy shot in Sherwood neighborhood

Still photo of handcuffs.
Still photo of handcuffs.(MGN)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 5:57 PM PDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VANCOUVER Wash. (KPTV) - A teenage boy was shot in Vancouver on Thursday.

Around 2:30 the Clark County Sheriff’s Office responded a caller reporting his friend had been shot with no further information to dispatch.

When deputies arrived on scene at the 3700 block of Northeast 111th Street in Vancouver they found several people standing in the middle of the street along with a teenage boy who appeared to have been shot.

The teenager was taken to a hospital with no further updates on his condition.

As deputies were investigating the shooting several people came out of a house nearby. When contacted by the police a possible suspect left the house.

He got in what was a confirmed-to-be-stolen car and attempted to flee before he crashed into several other cars, at least one was occupied. According to CCSO, no one was injured.

The suspect then tried to leave on foot and was eventually caught. The teenage suspect was taken into custody and booked into Clark County Juvenile Detention Hall.

Several people were detained from the house and a search warrant is in progress. The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing Mekenna Reiley in an undated photo provided by her sister. Right: A map of the Oregon...
Man caught red-handed trying to access storage unit of missing Oregon woman: family
Wx Blog
Hot days will return after a two week break, plus a ‘marine heat wave’ is arriving
People watch as smoke and flames fill the air from raging wildfires on Front Street in downtown...
At least six killed as raging wildfire destroys much of Hawaii community, officials say
Negasi Zuberi
Judge Judy ruled in favor of man now accused of kidnapping, assaulting woman in makeshift cell in Oregon
File: Hood River Bridge
Three Oregon towns rank among America’s most picturesque small towns

Latest News

File
Programming: Seahawks will interrupt the Women’s World Cup on KPTV
The Corvallis Police Department is asking for the public’s help in the 1992 disappearance of a...
Corvallis police seek help in 1992 missing woman cold case
Doctor describes full bike fit.
Complete bike fit, Providence Bike Pedal
Years after the 2020 Portland protests and riots in the wake of the murder of George Floyd,...
Independent reports shows police relied heavily on projectiles during 2020 Portland protests