Teens explore science, technology at engineering camp for minority students in Vancouver

On Thursday, about 60 teens of color participated in iUrban Teen’s iEngineer STEM Camp at Washington State University’s Vancouver campus.
By Paulina Aguilar
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 5:13 PM PDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
VANCOUVER Wash. (KPTV) - iUrban Teen is a national nonprofit that offers minority students an opportunity to explore the fields of STEM and the arts.

On Thursday, about 60 teens of color participated in iUrban Teen's iEngineer STEM Camp at Washington State University's Vancouver campus.

“These kids are coming from families who never even made been in the same tax bracket as a lot of these job opportunities so it’s important for them because it’s going to bring generational wealth. It’s going to change the trajectory of their family for future,” says Jeremee Tyler of iUrban Teen.

“I love how hands-on it is. It’s so much fun to learn about what other people do,” says student, Cordelia Leitgeb.

The program offers a variety of classes, including civil engineering, electrical engineering, architecture and robotics.

“We were doing water bottle rockets earlier, so to see how like how much pressure and how much water that goes until a water bottle walk up to set it off, says student, Braydon.

Students get firsthand experience with the help of local partners Cascade Energy of Portland and Vernier Software of Beaverton.

“We give them the opportunity to work with people who have PhD is who have that experience were able to work with them hands on an actually teach them basic skills that they wouldn’t have gotten in another school,” says Tyler.

iUrban Teen even offer scholarships, but the camp can also offer lessons beyond the classroom and offer the older teens as they prepare for the workforce.

“It helps give a concept that you learn every day not just at a desk, camp helps with that,” says student, Calliste.

Student, Unique Colin says instead of engineering, she wants to use this camp to enter the medical field and become a neurosurgeon.

Follow this link for more information and to see upcoming events

