Two arrested during human trafficking sting

WASHINGTON COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - In a collaborative effort, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) partnered with the FBI and multiple local agencies to target human traffickers and connect survivors with advocacy services, starting in July.

This partnership was a component of the annual FBI operation known as Cross Country, focusing on both apprehending traffickers and providing support to survivors.

Nationally, the operation led to the successful identification or arrest of 126 individuals suspected of child trafficking and the recovery of 59 victims of child sex trafficking.

During WCSO’s mission, two men were arrested, and seven women were connected with advocates specializing in aiding survivors of human trafficking.

Calvin Daejuan Smith, 30 years old, from Portland, was arrested for promoting prostitution, identity theft, and parole violation. Following a July release, Smith was rearrested in August for failing to appear in court. Additionally, Chris Kendall West Jr., 31, of Portland, was apprehended for unlawful possession of a firearm.

Ongoing investigations continue after identifying multiple other suspects during the mission.

WCSO collaborated with Safety Compass, an organization providing confidential advocacy services to survivors of commercial sexual exploitation across multiple counties. Several survivors were directly linked with Safety Compass advocates during the mission.

This effort brought together the Sheriff’s Office, Beaverton, Hillsboro, Sherwood, and Tigard police departments, the FBI, Safety Compass, and the Washington County Human Trafficking Task Force overseen by the Washington County District Attorney’s Office.

The task force unites prosecutors, law enforcement, and numerous community partners and agencies to rescue victims, identify sex buyers, and hold traffickers accountable.

If you or someone you know is a victim of human trafficking, immediate action is crucial. To report suspicious activity or provide information about potential trafficking cases, contact the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 503-846-2500.

