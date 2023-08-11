Woodburn police search for missing 12-year-old girl

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The Woodburn Police Department (WPD) is asking for the public’s help in locating 12-year-old Bianca Vieyra-Garcia who walked away from her home on Thursday around midnight.

Bianca is described as 5′2″, 120 lbs., with long black hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen at her home wearing a black T-shirt, jean shorts, and possibly white Converse shoes. She may also be carrying a black backpack with a glitter-covered front pouch.

Anyone who may know her whereabouts is asked to please contact WPD or their local law enforcement. WPD can be reached at 503-980-2408.

