1 critically injured after car goes off Sellwood Bridge

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 9:13 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A person suffered life-threatening injuries after driving off the Sellwood Bridge and landing on the street below early Saturday morning.

The Portland Police Bureau said at about 2:20 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to a car that had gone off the Sellwood Bridge and landed on its top on South Macadam Avenue. When they arrived, they found one person in the car that was taken to the hospital. As of 8:30 a.m., the person was still in the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

SEE ALSO: 3 of 4 children in a Molalla family have rare progressive disorder

Police said the car was going west on the bridge, tried to turn north on Macadam Avenue, hit a raised island, rolled over a wall and fell onto the road below. Officers are investigating speed and alcohol as factors. If anyone has any information, you’re asked to contact crimetips@police.portlandoregon.gov, attention Traffic Investigations Unit.

The roads in the area have reopened.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Road closure due to serious crash near Happy Valley
Man dies after being hit by car while walking in Happy Valley roadway
Bianca Vieyra-Garcia was last seen walking away from her home Thursday around midnight.
Woodburn police search for missing 12-year-old girl
Ny'Cole Griffin and Morgan "Max" Victor
Man found guilty of killing two men in SE Portland
Shortly after an unsuspecting father gave a murder suspect a ride, law enforcement tracked the...
Father, son pick up hitchhiking murder suspect before his arrest
Portland city employee impaled by wrecking bar at fleet maintenance shop
Portland city employee impaled by wrecking bar at fleet maintenance shop

Latest News

1 critically injured after car goes off Sellwood Bridge
Man dies, police search for suspect in NE Portland shooting
One man died in a shooting in northeast Portland on Friday night.
Man dies, police search for suspect in NE Portland shooting
The Progressive American Flat Track racing series returns to Castle Rock, Wash.
17-year-old flat track pro racing rookie returns to Castle Rock