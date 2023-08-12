1 critically injured after car goes off Sellwood Bridge

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A person suffered life-threatening injuries after driving off the Sellwood Bridge and landing on the street below early Saturday morning.

The Portland Police Bureau said at about 2:20 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to a car that had gone off the Sellwood Bridge and landed on its top on South Macadam Avenue. When they arrived, they found one person in the car that was taken to the hospital. As of 8:30 a.m., the person was still in the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

SEE ALSO: 3 of 4 children in a Molalla family have rare progressive disorder

Police said the car was going west on the bridge, tried to turn north on Macadam Avenue, hit a raised island, rolled over a wall and fell onto the road below. Officers are investigating speed and alcohol as factors. If anyone has any information, you’re asked to contact crimetips@police.portlandoregon.gov, attention Traffic Investigations Unit.

The roads in the area have reopened.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.