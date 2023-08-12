1 dead, 1 injured in shooting at Vancouver bar

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - One person died, and another was injured in a shooting at a Vancouver bar early Saturday morning, according to the Vancouver Police Department.

VPD said just before 3 a.m., officers responded to the Spot Tavern on Northeast Fourth Plain Boulevard. When they arrived, they found two men shot. One died, and the other was taken to a hospital. Police did not provide details about what led to the shooting.

SEE ALSO: Man dies, police search for suspect in NE Portland shooting

The major crimes team is investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call the tip line at (360) 487-7399.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.