Heat wave begins Sunday, so enjoy one more comfortable day Saturday

We hope you are enjoying a spectacular late summer day; it’s sunny from the coastline all the way to the Idaho border. Temperatures are running a few degrees warmer and we’re topping out in the mid-80s, a few notches warmer than normal. Saturday will be very similar to today except temperatures warm a couple of degrees, but we’ll remain below 90 degrees. Other than patchy morning clouds along the coastline, we’ll be sunny.

The well-advertised heat wave is arriving on Sunday.

The cooling ocean air that flows in on west/northwest breezes most of the summer will shut down for at least 3 days. That’s Sunday through Tuesday. During this time, the airmass overhead heats up to the hottest of summer so far under a strong dome of high pressure. The combination of hot airmass overhead and no marine air moving inland should push us to around 100 for those 3 days. For that reason, we’re calling those First Alert Weather Days to let you know those 3 days will be rough if you don’t have access to air conditioning. Overnight temperatures may be record Sunday night through Tuesday night making for tough sleeping.

There are hints a weak weather system cools us 5-8 degrees Wednesday, so we’ve lowered the high temperature forecast for that day, but in general the hot high pressure is sticking around through next Thursday or possibly Friday. ALL models show a dramatic cooldown either next Friday or Saturday, but in-between it’ll be the hottest work week of summer.

