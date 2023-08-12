Heat wave has arrived, much hotter temperatures on tap next 3-4 days

By Mark Nelsen
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 3:20 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Beautiful blue skies cover the entire Pacific Northwest this afternoon as strong high pressure develops overhead.  Temperatures have been a bit warmer than expected and we will be topping out around 90 or so late this afternoon.  So technically our heatwave has begun, but the real heat arrives tomorrow as light easterly wind stops the cool ocean breezes from coming inland.

There are no significant changes to the forecast tomorrow through the middle of next week; a major heatwave affects the western valleys of Oregon and SW Washington along with the Columbia River Gorge.  Temperatures soar to around 100 tomorrow, then into the lower 100s both Monday and Tuesday.  Based on good model agreement, we’ve raised the forecast for those days.   We will likely break record high AND low temperatures those two days. Skies remain sunny through at least next Thursday.

The National Weather Service has issued an Excessive Heat Warning and we are calling the next three days “First Alert Weather Days” due to the extreme heat plus very warm nights ahead.  Make sure you check on elderly friends that don’t have air conditioning!  They are at the most risk through early next week.

Temperatures will remain below 90 along the coastline and the heat will not be extreme east of the Cascades.  We should see enough cooling Wednesday and Thursday to drop high temps back into the 90s, then a much cooler weather pattern arrives by Friday.

Portland's Forecast High Temperatures
Portland's Forecast High Temperatures(KPTV)

