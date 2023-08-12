Longview man going to Maui to help relief efforts

LONGVIEW Wash. (KPTV) - As rescue efforts in Hawaii continue, a man in Longview, Washington is putting his life on hold to help those affected by the Maui wildfires.

On Thursday, Sean Britt received a phone call from a friend in Maui asking him to go to the island and help in recovery efforts.

Britt immediately started planning for him and six friends to fly to Maui.

Earlier this week, wildfires brushed through the historic Lahaina Town, burning down homes and businesses.

“We’re gonna go over there with our camping gear as well as some tools, and then I will have shipments shipped out if needed,” Britt said. “The cleanup is the most important. Getting the streets, getting things cleared out and people in temporary housing whether it be moving things, cleaning up, helping anywhere we can. If we can facilitate and temporarily house anyone while we’re there that’s another option.”

This is not the first time Britt has volunteered to help. He and his crew went to Oklahoma for the relief efforts from the Moore Tornado in 2013.

“I wasn’t ready for the one in Oklahoma. We landed, the devastation affected all of us. We weren’t mentally prepared for that, but once we saw all of that, we instantly went to work.”

They worked for 96 hours and restored electricity and plumbing and helped nine people back into their homes. He says this time around, they’re more prepared.

“It changes who you are, helping people and so now we all have this drive that if we can be of service when needed will put our lives on hold because their lives are in just total devastation.”

Britt and his crew will spend three weeks in Maui. He won’t know what materials he will need until they land in Maui on August 21.

“All of the volunteers stay connected after you work so hard and to be a part of something that’s so much bigger than you is so rewarding. It really makes you want to do it again.”

To contact Sean Britt and follow his aid on Maui people can visit his Facebook.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.