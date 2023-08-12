Man dies, police search for suspect in NE Portland shooting

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 8:28 AM PDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A man died in a shooting in northeast Portland on Friday night, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

PPB said just before 11 p.m. Friday, officers responded to Northeast 33rd Drive and Northeast Elrod Road. When they arrived, they found a man who had been shot. They treated the man until paramedics arrived, but he died at the scene. Police have not made any arrests.

SEE ALSO: Man found guilty of killing two men in SE Portland

Homicide detectives are investigating. If you have any information, you’re asked to contact detective Jeff Sharp at Jeff.Sharp@police.portlandoregon.gov or (503) 823-9773 or detective JD McGuire at Jeff.McGuire@police.portlandoregon.gov.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Road closure due to serious crash near Happy Valley
Man dies after being hit by car while walking in Happy Valley roadway
Bianca Vieyra-Garcia was last seen walking away from her home Thursday around midnight.
Woodburn police search for missing 12-year-old girl
Ny'Cole Griffin and Morgan "Max" Victor
Man found guilty of killing two men in SE Portland
Cathy Steele
Woman living on Maui forced to flee fires to Oregon
Portland city employee impaled by wrecking bar at fleet maintenance shop
Portland city employee impaled by wrecking bar at fleet maintenance shop

Latest News

Man dies, police search for suspect in NE Portland shooting
The Progressive American Flat Track racing series returns to Castle Rock, Wash.
17-year-old flat track pro racing rookie returns to Castle Rock
Family receives three diagnoses' for a rare genetic disorder
3 of 4 children in a Molalla family have rare progressive disorder
Portland prepares for the heat
Portland prepping for dangerous heat with resources to stay cool, hydrated