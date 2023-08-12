Man dies, police search for suspect in NE Portland shooting

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A man died in a shooting in northeast Portland on Friday night, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

PPB said just before 11 p.m. Friday, officers responded to Northeast 33rd Drive and Northeast Elrod Road. When they arrived, they found a man who had been shot. They treated the man until paramedics arrived, but he died at the scene. Police have not made any arrests.

Homicide detectives are investigating. If you have any information, you’re asked to contact detective Jeff Sharp at Jeff.Sharp@police.portlandoregon.gov or (503) 823-9773 or detective JD McGuire at Jeff.McGuire@police.portlandoregon.gov.

