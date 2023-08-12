Portland city employee impaled by wrecking bar at fleet maintenance shop

Portland city employee impaled by wrecking bar at fleet maintenance shop
Portland city employee impaled by wrecking bar at fleet maintenance shop(Portland Fire & Rescue)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 5:25 PM PDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A Portland city employee was impaled by a wrecking bar Friday while working at the City Fleet Services Maintenance Shop, according to Portland Fire & Rescue.

Just after noon, emergency medical responders were called to a city maintenance shop across the street from a level 1 trauma center.

During the “course of his duties,” the city employee had been impaled in the abdomen by a long wrecking bar that went completely through his body, PFR said.

SEE ALSO: Lents neighbors worry about dropping property values due to crime, homeless camps

The on-scene crews gave him initial first aid, pain medication and worked to stabilize the bar.

Because the bar was too long to fit inside an ambulance, emergency crews brought the victim to the trauma center across the street by walking the gurney on the roadway while protected by emergency vehicles.

SEE ALSO: Man caught red-handed trying to access storage unit of missing Oregon woman: family

PFR crew members continued to help the trauma team work around the long pole at the ER and inside the operating room. They also helped make several plans to cut the pole if needed by surgical staff.

PFR said they do not know the current condition of the victim.

Portland city employee impaled by wrecking bar at fleet maintenance shop
Portland city employee impaled by wrecking bar at fleet maintenance shop(Portland Fire & Rescue)

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing Mekenna Reiley in an undated photo provided by her sister. Right: A map of the Oregon...
Man caught red-handed trying to access storage unit of missing Oregon woman: family
John West, 25.
Marion Co. deputies looking for escaped inmate
Maui fire
Death toll from Hawaii wildfires now at 53 as frantic search for survivors continues
File: Hood River Bridge
Three Oregon towns rank among America’s most picturesque small towns
File
Washington Co. roadway briefly shut down as police searched for man with alleged gun

Latest News

Triple-digit heat wave coming to PNW for first time this summer
Triple-digit heat wave coming to PNW for first time this summer
The Multnomah County Health Department is urging people to be safe during the extreme heat.
Triple-digit heat wave coming to PNW for first time this summer
Longview man helping Maui
Longview man going to Maui to help relief efforts
As rescue efforts in Hawaii continue, a man in Longview, Washington is putting his life on hold...
Longview man going to Maui to help relief efforts