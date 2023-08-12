Portland city employee impaled by wrecking bar at fleet maintenance shop

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A Portland city employee was impaled by a wrecking bar Friday while working at the City Fleet Services Maintenance Shop, according to Portland Fire & Rescue.

Just after noon, emergency medical responders were called to a city maintenance shop across the street from a level 1 trauma center.

During the “course of his duties,” the city employee had been impaled in the abdomen by a long wrecking bar that went completely through his body, PFR said.

The on-scene crews gave him initial first aid, pain medication and worked to stabilize the bar.

Because the bar was too long to fit inside an ambulance, emergency crews brought the victim to the trauma center across the street by walking the gurney on the roadway while protected by emergency vehicles.

PFR crew members continued to help the trauma team work around the long pole at the ER and inside the operating room. They also helped make several plans to cut the pole if needed by surgical staff.

PFR said they do not know the current condition of the victim.

