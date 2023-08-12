Portland prepping for dangerous heat with resources to stay cool, hydrated

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Portland could see dangerous temperatures beginning this weekend and the city is preparing by making sure resources are available for people to stay cool and hydrated throughout the heat wave.

The city has opened up 14 misting stations to help people stay cool through Thursday.

• Argay Park (3898 NE 141st Ave

• Glenhaven Park (8000 NE Siskiyou St)

• Floyd Light Park/Rose Petal Fountain (10620 SE Stark St)

• Harney Park (8498 SE 67th Ave)

• Holladay Park (1198 NE Multnomah St)

• Knott Park (2505 NE 117th Ave)

• Lents Park (4603 SE 92nd Ave)

• Lynchwood Park (17301 SE Haig St)

• McKenna Park (7129 N Wall St)

• Mt Scott Community Center (5527 SE 72nd Ave)

• Normandale Park (1260 NE 57th Ave)

• Powell Park (Curb Service south of Powell in SE 22nd Ave)

• Wilshire Park (3350 NE Skidmore St)

• Woodstock Park (4701 SE 47th Ave)

Felicia Heaton, with the Portland Water Bureau, said the misting stations are strategically placed in areas where people may have a harder time finding other cooling resources.

“I think that a lot of people in Portland, especially those who maybe grew up here or grew up in a cooler climate, underestimate the threat of extreme heat,” Heaton said.

Heaton said those who are living outside, have medical issues, are seniors or don’t have air conditioning are more vulnerable to the heat. She suggested that everyone do everything they can to stay hydrated.

“We think it’s going to be a short heat wave,” she said, “but it can hit you quickly. It’s really critical to slow down, take a minute, cool down, and endure it while it’s here.”

Aside from the city preparing with things like water bottle fillers and misters at the 14 different locations, the 211 team is also preparing by bringing more people onboard to relay potentially lifesaving information.

“We have put the word out to our 150 staff,” Dan Herman, CEO of 211 Info, said. “They are prepared to work overtime.”

The upcoming forecast could be one of the hottest stretches Portland has seen since the Heat Dome of 2021, which led to 72 deaths in Multnomah county. Herman said that was a watershed learning moment.

“Our staff was really affected by the loss of life,” he said. “So, the first thing on their mind was doing everything we can do to prevent that.”

Herman said the 211 team received 800 calls in a 3-day-span during that time two years ago, where back then, he said they weren’t 24/7 like they are now.

He said getting connected to resources including shelters, places to find water, and the transportation to get there is just a phone call away.

“We pride ourselves on answering the phone,” Herman asserted.

Heaton said they’re making sure water stays on 24/7 and added that they have emergency crews available around the clock.

Both Herman and Heaton agree that it’s important to do what you can on the front end, by checking in on those who are vulnerable around you and doing what you can to help them.

Multnomah county has additional information about dealing with the heat here.

