Teen hits tree, 4 injured in crash investigated as DUI in Vancouver
VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - Four people suffered serious injuries in a DUI crash in Vancouver early Saturday morning, according to Vancouver police.
The Vancouver Police Department said at about 12:45 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to a single-vehicle crash in the 3900 block of Southeast 192nd Avenue. When they arrived, they found a driver and three passengers injured. One passenger was thrown from the vehicle and found in a field 40 to 50 feet from the crash location. All four were taken to a hospital with serious injuries.
Police said they learned the 19-year-old driver was going south on SE 192nd Ave. when he crashed into a tree. Officers believe alcohol is a factor in the crash.
The driver will face the following charges once released from the hospital:
- Vehicular Assault (x3)
- Minor Consuming
