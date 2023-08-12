Three First Alert Weather days are in place for you due to highs getting into the triple digits

Happy Saturday,

Today will be very similar to yesterday except temperatures warm a couple of degrees, but we’ll should remain below 90 degrees. Other than patchy morning clouds along the coastline, we’ll be sunny.

Not much has changed since our evening forecasts last night. The well-advertised heat wave arrives on Sunday. The cooling ocean air that flows in on west/northwest breezes most of the summer will shut down for at least 3 days, Sunday through Tuesday. During this time, the airmass overhead heats up to the hottest of summer so far under a strong dome of high pressure. The combination of hot airmass overhead and no marine air moving inland should push us to around 100 for those 3 days. For that reason, we’re calling those First Alert Weather Days to let you know those 3 days will be rough if you don’t have access to air conditioning. Overnight temperatures may be record Sunday night through Tuesday night making for tough sleeping.

There are hints a weak weather system cools us 5-8 degrees Wednesday, so we’ve lowered the high temperature forecast for that day, but in general the hot high pressure is sticking around through next Thursday or possibly Friday. ALL models show a dramatic cooldown either next Friday or Saturday, but in-between it’ll be the hottest work week of summer.

