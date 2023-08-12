Toxic algae reported in multiple places in Portland on Willamette River

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Oregon Health Authority and Multnomah County are warning of toxic algae throughout in the Willamette River in Portland.

On Saturday, OHA said a recreational use health advisory in the Willamette River has been expanded to the Riverplace Marina in downtown Portland. It said there are visual signs of cyanobacteria blooms in the area. Multnomah County also reports toxic algae at Willamette Cove, Aarons Lake, Pete’s Slough and Sturgeon Lake on Sauvie Island.

Toxic algae is also reported at Willamette Cove. pic.twitter.com/noKcLmOvWo — Multnomah County, OR (@multco) August 12, 2023

OHA first issued an advisory for blooms seen at the Ross Island Lagoon on Wednesday.

Multnomah County said not to swim or play in areas where cyanobacteria blooms have been reported. It said not to drink the water because it causes serious illness. OHA said children and pets are at increased risk.

OHA said to avoid activities that generate lots of spray, such as water skiing and swimming.

