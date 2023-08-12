Triple-digit heat wave coming to PNW for first time this summer

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The first serious heat wave of the summer is on its way for the Pacific Northwest and those in the Portland area are preparing to stay cool.

Temperatures are expected to get into the triple digits in the coming days. This will be the first time this summer that the mercury will rise above 100 degrees.

Peter Watt lives in Eugene and picked up his nephew on Friday from the airport. He said they plan on doing all of their activities in the morning.

“We’re going to start off with pickle ball tomorrow so it’s going to be a hot game,” Watt said.

Jeff Walls said he adjusted his daughter’s fifth birthday party to keep her friends and their parents cool.

“Her birthday party is on Sunday and we had to move it earlier in the day,” Walls said. “We were going to have it in the afternoon so the parents could have a beer but we moved it to the morning because it’s going to be way, way too hot.”

The Multnomah County Health Department is urging people to be safe during the extreme heat. Especially with overnight lows expected to be higher than normal too.

Jeff Martin, Environmental Health Manager for the Multnomah County Health Department, said the community will need to step up to help each other stay safe. This includes checking on neighbors, like the elderly or those who isolate themselves indoors. He also said to try to do outdoor activities in the morning to avoid health complications like heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

“Drinking plenty of water and making sure you know the symptoms of heat illnesses which include nausea, vomiting headache, an increase heartbeat as well as shallow breathing,” Martin said.

Walls said he’ll be following the county’s advice.

“We’ll be in the basement some too and it stays pretty cool down there,” Walls said.

