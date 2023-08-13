Blazers star Anfernee Simons hosts first kids camp in Beaverton

BEAVERTON Ore. (KPTV) - Trail Blazers star Anfernee Simons made a few new friends Saturday morning as Simons hosted his first kids camp at the Beaverton Hoop YMCA.

Simons and his coaches led the group of first through eighth graders through drills and fundamentals.

Believe it or not, this is already the 24-year-old Floridian’s sixth year in the NBA.

Now a veteran on the Blazers, the shooting guard welcomes sharing his knowledge of the game and of life with the ballers of tomorrow.

This will likely be Simons’ first season without back-court mate and team leader, Damian Lillard.

Dame has requested a trade, and if and when it goes down, guys like Ant, Sheadon Sharpe and rookie Scoot Henderson will be the new faces of the game in Rip City.

Training camp for Simons and the Blazers begins in October.

