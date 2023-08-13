Multiple brush fires north of Newberg contained

YAMHILL COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - Three simultaneous brush fires that started north of Newberg Sunday afternoon have been contained, according to Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue.

TVF&R said on Twitter at about 2:45 p.m. Sunday, it responded to a one-acre brush fire at Highway 99 and Corral Creek Road. Firefighters stopped the fire and began mop up. A second alarm that was requested was recalled.

Shortly after, TVF&R said some crews were redirected to another brush fire in the 3200 block of Parrett Mountain Road. That fire also has been contained.

The fire department said just before 3:30 p.m., the three simultaneous brush fires are under control. Resources are being released from the scene.

