Multiple brush fires north of Newberg contained

Two more brush fires ignite near first call
Wildfire graphic
Wildfire graphic(The Associated Press)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 2:56 PM PDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
YAMHILL COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - Three simultaneous brush fires that started north of Newberg Sunday afternoon have been contained, according to Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue.

TVF&R said on Twitter at about 2:45 p.m. Sunday, it responded to a one-acre brush fire at Highway 99 and Corral Creek Road. Firefighters stopped the fire and began mop up. A second alarm that was requested was recalled.

Shortly after, TVF&R said some crews were redirected to another brush fire in the 3200 block of Parrett Mountain Road. That fire also has been contained.

The fire department said just before 3:30 p.m., the three simultaneous brush fires are under control. Resources are being released from the scene.

