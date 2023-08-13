Crash involving multiple vehicles, semi closes I-5 South in SW Portland

Crash involving multiple vehicles, semi closes most I-5 South lanes in SW Portland
Crash involving multiple vehicles, semi closes most I-5 South lanes in SW Portland(ODOT)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 6:31 PM PDT
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Southbound traffic is being diverted after a crash involving several vehicles has closed Interstate 5 South in southwest Portland on Saturday, according to Portland Fire & Rescue.

At about 6 p.m., emergency responders were alerted of a crash at Southwest Terwilliger Boulevard that involved a semi-truck with a pickup truck wedged beneath.

Emergency crews were able to extricate the pickup truck driver. According to dispatch, there was one injured person.

This is a developing story and updates will be added as available.

