Elderly man hit, killed by semi at Salem Walmart parking lot

SALEM Ore. (KPTV) - An 81-year-old man was hit and killed by a semi-truck pulling out of a Walmart parking lot in Salem on Saturday, according to the Salem Police Department.

Just before 11 a.m., emergency responders were called to the 1900 block of Turner Road Southeast on the report of a crash involving a pedestrian.

According to police, John Alvin Schwiewek was walking on the east sidewalk along Turner Road when he was struck by a tractor truck pulling a refrigerated trailer. The driver of the semi was exiting the Walmart parking lot and turning north when Schiewek was struck.

The driver, identified as 62-year-old John Lee Griffin, is cooperating with the investigation and requirements for commercial drivers, police said. Police have not issued any citations or arrested anyone at this time.

