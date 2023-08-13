The heat is one! Today is the first of our First Alert Weather days due to triple digit highs

Happy Sunday and I hope you’re ready for the heat!

Yesterday we topped out at 91 in PDX and it looks like we won’t cooldown much more before we start warming up leaving us in the mid-60s for our overnight temperatures.

There are no significant changes to the forecast today through the middle of next week; a major heatwave affects the western valleys of Oregon and SW Washington along with the Columbia River Gorge. Temperatures will be to around 100 today, then into the lower 100s both Monday and Tuesday. Based on good model agreement, we’ve raised the forecast for those days. We will likely break record high AND low temperatures those two days. Skies remain sunny through at least next Thursday.

The National Weather Service has issued an Excessive Heat Warning starting today at 11 am and going through Wednesday at 11pm. We are calling the next three days “First Alert Weather Days” due to the extreme heat plus very warm nights ahead. Make sure you check on elderly friends that don’t have air conditioning! They are at the most risk through early next week. There is also a Red Flag Warning beginning today at 2 pm and going through tomorrow at 11 pm for gusty winds and low relative humidity.

Temperatures will remain below 90 along the coastline and the heat will not be extreme east of the Cascades. We should see enough cooling Wednesday and Thursday to drop high temps back into the 90s, then a much cooler weather pattern arrives by Friday.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.