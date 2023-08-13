Portland’s Grant Bowl field closes to organized athletic events

The facility still remains open for non-permitted public use
Portland Parks & Recreation’s Grant Bowl is officially no longer safe for organized athletics, they announced Saturday.
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 11:00 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Portland Parks & Recreation’s Grant Bowl is officially no longer safe for organized athletics, they announced Saturday.

While the facility in northeast Portland remains open for public use, officials said the multipurpose synthetic field, installed late 2013, has arrived at the end of its expected lifespan of eight to 10 years.

SEE ALSO: Toxic algae reported in multiple places in Portland on Willamette River

It has failed two safety tests.

The announcement, jointly issued by Parks & Rec and Portland Public Schools, says insufficient maintenance funding, as well as the $600 million maintenance backlog, is to blame.

Parks & Rec says it will work with PPS to find alternative practice and competition spaces for Grant High School student athletes moving forward.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family receives three diagnoses' for a rare genetic disorder
3 of 4 children in a Molalla family have rare progressive disorder
Road closure due to serious crash near Happy Valley
Man dies after being hit by car while walking in Happy Valley roadway
A person was injured after going off the Sellwood Bridge in Portland early Saturday morning.
1 critically injured after car goes off Sellwood Bridge
Bianca Vieyra-Garcia was last seen walking away from her home Thursday around midnight.
Woodburn police search for missing 12-year-old girl
Portland city employee impaled by wrecking bar at fleet maintenance shop
Portland city employee impaled by wrecking bar at fleet maintenance shop

Latest News

Portland Parks & Recreation’s Grant Bowl is officially no longer safe for organized athletics,...
Portland’s Grant Bowl field closes to organized athletic events
Four people suffered serious injuries in a DUI crash in Vancouver early Saturday morning,...
Teen hits tree, 4 injured in crash investigated as DUI in Vancouver
Elderly man hit, killed by semi leaving Salem Walmart parking lot
Elderly man hit, killed by semi leaving Salem Walmart parking lot
FOX 12′s Debra Gil is in Hawaii to cover the fires and aftermath. Watch for her reports all week.
FOX 12′s Debra Gil reports from Maui on fire aftermath, relief effort