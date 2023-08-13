Portland’s Grant Bowl field closes to organized athletic events

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Portland Parks & Recreation’s Grant Bowl is officially no longer safe for organized athletics, they announced Saturday.

While the facility in northeast Portland remains open for public use, officials said the multipurpose synthetic field, installed late 2013, has arrived at the end of its expected lifespan of eight to 10 years.

It has failed two safety tests.

The announcement, jointly issued by Parks & Rec and Portland Public Schools, says insufficient maintenance funding, as well as the $600 million maintenance backlog, is to blame.

Parks & Rec says it will work with PPS to find alternative practice and competition spaces for Grant High School student athletes moving forward.

