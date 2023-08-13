Quick Saturday evening update: blazing hot weather ahead next 3 days

I’m working late this Saturday evening and just wanted to give you a quick update on what we’re seeing. Technically the heat wave started today; Portland “overachieved” with a 91 degree high. That now means we’ve reached our typical # of 90 degree days for the season

HEAT WAVE KEY POINTS

We’re calling Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS. That’s to draw your attention to those specific days due to extremely hot daytime temperatures along with unusually warm nights

Check on your elderly friends/family the next 3-4 days! Most of us younger folks will be just fine if not annoyed/hot, and this sure isn’t like the deadly June 2021 event. But an older person without air conditioning is at risk with these temps. Make sure they are stayi ng cool.

Tomorrow through Tuesday we’ll likely be at/above 100 in the western valleys (including metro). Hottest will be Monday/Tuesday with low-mid 100s each afternoon.

Wednesday/Thursday should be a BIT more reasonable, but still hot.

Finally, a dramatic cooldown arrives Friday into next weekend. Normal temperatures return

Fire danger will be very high the next few days. Tomorrow and Monday feature a gusty northerly wind in the I-5 corridor, quick moving grass fires can spread easily in the flat lowlands. Wind won’t be as gusty in the mountains, but fire danger will be very high up there.

DETAILS

What has changed in the last day or so? Nothing dramatic, but all models agree 850mb temps (temp at 4,000′ or so in Celsius) will be around +23 tomorrow over Salem, then peak at +25 to +26 Monday/Tuesday. That +26 is at the upper end of what we see in our area. Up until the 2021 heat wave the all-time high was around +27 to +28. Now this is under a building upper level high pressure area with heights at 500mb around 595dm tomorrow afternoon through Tuesday. That squashes the marine layer down to almost nothing, giving coastal area high temps in the 80s even without easterly offshore wind. Westerly wind in the Gorge shuts down tomorrow through Tuesday, with just a slight easterly drift the next two days. By Wednesday the usual westerlies will resume. Luckily we don’t have a dangerous period of gusty east wind on tap with this heat wave.

Our “cool” IBM GRAF model this summer is spitting out highs of 100 and 103 for Sunday/Monday in Portland. It also thought PDX would only make it to 86 today. That (along with other data) gives me confidence to raise the Monday forecast to 105 degrees.

IF we hit 105, that will be a rare event, especially this late in the season. In fact we’ve only hit 103 or higher TWICE (after this date) in the 80+ weather record history at PDX!

Notice the extremely warm overnight low temperatures. We’re going to see some spots stay above 70 degrees starting SUNDAY NIGHT (not tonight). Really tough sleeping weather if you don’t have air conditioning. One more reason to check up on older friends.

Even without the dry/dangerous east wind we tend to see in late summer and early fall, a gusty northerly wind can allow a small fire to quickly grow. It’s fair to say we’ll see a bunch of barkdust/grass/brush fires in the next two days. Those existing fires in the central Oregon Cascades will become much more active too.

To wrap it up, heat waves in our region are relatively easy to forecast because it’s just sunshine with bigger numbers. With 850mb temps dropping back to around 20 or so Wednesday/Thursday, we should be able to stay under 100 degrees those days. Still, this will likely be a 5 day stretch with daytime highs above 95 degrees. A long and grinding period of heat is ahead.

ALL models agree that the hot ridge falls apart by next weekend and temperatures should go way down. Maybe even some partly cloudy days with highs in the 70s ahead? We will see. I’ll be on vacation this next week finding a cooler spot with water so I probably won’t be posting until it ends. Meanwhile, don’t forget to download our weather app since we put lots of content on there each day that may not make it into this blog or on-air. Just this evening I recorded a quick video about coastal weather and water temps (not as cold as normal). Another video covered local river/lake temperatures.

