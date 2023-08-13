Washington County to open cooling centers, overnight shelters during heat wave

HILLSBORO Ore. (KPTV) - It’s the final night before a predicted heat wave is to hit the Portland metro area, and local leaders are preparing to make sure everyone’s safe.

Washington County will be opening cooling centers and two overnight shelter starting Sunday.

Overnight shelters:

Pets are welcome, food is served, no one will be turned away.

Hillsboro , 5250 NE Elam Young Parkway Accessible via TriMet blue line (Hawthorn Farm max stop)

Beaverton , Beaverton Community Center, , Beaverton Community Center, 12350 SW 5th St Accessible via TriMet route numbers 52, 76, and 78



Day cooling centers (closed at night):

Shute Park Library Meeting Room, 775 SE 10th Avenue

Shute Park Aquatic & Recreation Center, 953 SE Maple Street

Hidden Creek Community Center, 5100 NE Hidden Creek Drive

Brookwood Library, 2850 NE Brookwood Parkway

