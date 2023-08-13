Washington County to open cooling centers, overnight shelters during heat wave

It’s the final night before a predicted heat wave is to hit the Portland metro area, and local leaders are preparing to make sure everyone’s safe.
By Jeffrey Lindblom
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 10:28 PM PDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Washington County will be opening cooling centers and two overnight shelter starting Sunday.

Washington County will be opening cooling centers and two overnight shelter starting Sunday.

Overnight shelters:

Pets are welcome, food is served, no one will be turned away.

Day cooling centers (closed at night):

  • Shute Park Library Meeting Room, 775 SE 10th Avenue
  • Shute Park Aquatic & Recreation Center, 953 SE Maple Street
  • Hidden Creek Community Center, 5100 NE Hidden Creek Drive
  • Brookwood Library, 2850 NE Brookwood Parkway

