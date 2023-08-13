Woman dead in shooting in downtown Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A woman died in a shooting early Sunday morning in downtown Portland, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

PPB said just after 2 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to Northwest Couch Street and Northwest Broadway. When they arrived, they found a woman who had been shot and killed.

Police said no arrests have been made and did not release any suspect information.

Homicide detectives are investigating. If anyone has any information, you’re asked to contact detective Brad Clifton at Brad.Clifton@police.portlandoregon.gov or (503) 823-0696 or detective Rico Beniga at Rico.Beniga@police.portlandoregon.gov or (503) 823-0457.

