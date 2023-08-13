Woman dead in shooting in downtown Portland

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 8:38 AM PDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A woman died in a shooting early Sunday morning in downtown Portland, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

PPB said just after 2 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to Northwest Couch Street and Northwest Broadway. When they arrived, they found a woman who had been shot and killed.

Police said no arrests have been made and did not release any suspect information.

SEE ALSO: 1 dead, 1 injured in shooting at Vancouver bar parking lot

Homicide detectives are investigating. If anyone has any information, you’re asked to contact detective Brad Clifton at Brad.Clifton@police.portlandoregon.gov or (503) 823-0696 or detective Rico Beniga at Rico.Beniga@police.portlandoregon.gov or (503) 823-0457.

