14 arrested during Portland stolen car operation.

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – A concerted effort by law enforcement agencies over the weekend ended with the arrests of 14 people and 11 stolen cars recovered.

The Portland Police Bureau says on Aug. 12, East Precinct officers, with the Gresham Police, Port of Portland Police, and Multnomah County Parole & Probation, conducted the operation.

PPB did not specify the area the cars were recovered or the area of the operation but stated in total, 11 cars were recovered and 14 were arrested.

According to officials, the arrests were made either in connection with the stolen vehicles or due to preexisting warrants. Additionally, 12 vehicles were towed as part of the operation.

Law enforcement officials also seized 1 firearm, 2 replica guns, and a taser during the operation.

PPB says this is the second operation the East Precinct Neighborhood Response Team (NRT) effectively utilized leads from the Facebook group “PDX Stolen Vehicles.”

Police have not released the identities of the people arrested.

