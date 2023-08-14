Air conditioner starts house fire in N Portland

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A “malfunctioning” HVAC unit started a fire at a north Portland house on Sunday afternoon, according to Portland Fire & Rescue.

At about 4 p.m., firefighters responded to a fire at North Webster Street and North Montana Avenue. They found the back corner of a house and the eaves on fire.

After knocking down the flames, firefighters determined that the fire had not spread into the attic, but did damage the side of the house.

According to firefighters, the fire started at malfunctioning HVAC unit, but firefighters said they did not know in what way it had malfunctioned.

Everyone was able to get out of the house safely and there were no injuries reported.

