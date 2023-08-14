Air quality advisory issued for Portland, Salem

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - An air quality advisory was issued for the Portland-Vancouver metro area, Salem, Eugene-Springfield and the Medford region due to higher levels of ozone pollution.

Air quality agencies including the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality projected pollution levels that could be unhealthy for sensitive groups, including children and pregnant people. Health officials recommend that people limit outdoor activity while pollution levels are high.

The agencies encourage residents to protect their health and limit activities that could cause further pollution such as:

· Limit driving

· Refuel vehicles during cooler evening hours

· Postpone painting and aerosol spray projects

· Postpone yard work that uses gas-powered equipment

Smog can irritate the eyes, nose and lungs. If symptoms worsen people should consult their healthcare provider. Ozone pollutions increases throughout the day with exposure to sunlight so levels tend to be highest during afternoons and early evenings.

Check current air quality conditions and advisories on DEQ’s air quality index.

