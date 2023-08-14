Bicycles fill Portland bridges for 27th Providence Bridge Pedal

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Thousands of cyclists flocked to downtown Portland for the 2023 Providence Bridge Pedal on Sunday.

The 20-mile ride crosses seven bridges, including the upper decks of the Fremont and Marquam bridges, and is one of largest community bike events in the world.

This was the Bridge Pedal’s 27th year, and for many participants, this was not their first ride.

One cyclist said he’s been doing the ride for three years.

“Two years prior, I’ve done it with my family,” he said. “It’s been very enjoyable to do it as your family. I’d recommend it for any family even if you have to rent a bike to do it.”

Another rider said the views are a highlight for her, as the roads are closed for cyclists to take over the streets.

“Just being with family and riding, getting some exercise is good fun on a summer day,” she said.

This year’s ride also celebrated the Fremont Bridge, which turns 50 years old this year.

Organizers say more than 10,000 people turned out for this year’s event.

