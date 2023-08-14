Cooling centers open across Portland metro as 100+ degree heat wave begins

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Portland entered another heat wave on Sunday, and those both housed and unhoused are searching for ways to cool off.

It’s the first day cooling shelters are being set up around our region, on the first hundred-degree day we’ve seen this year.

Joyce and Phil Barton, visitors from England, said they were not used to heat like they’d seen in Portland.

“Once it gets much above 20 degrees in England, everyone says gosh, isn’t that hot?” Joyce said. “So yes, this is hot!”

“We decided we’re going to go on a river cruise where hopefully it’ll be a little bit cooler, and we’ll find some shade and get some gentle wind off the river,” Phil added.

For others, cooling shelters like the one on Northwest Glisan Street were the only option for a moment of relief.

Dreamer stopped by the shelter for the first time on Sunday for water, food, and a chance to say ‘thank you.’

“When I first walked into the room, there was all loving people present, it was a good feeling,” Dreamer said. “I just think it’s amazing how people can come together for a common goal to accomplish wonderful things like cooling centers.”

LIST: Local cooling centers open during heat wave

He was one of many visitors at that location. Two other county-run shelters in the area worked to meet a few crucial needs.

Do Good Multnomah operates the NW Glisan St. location, offering a hygiene station, a water and hydration station, snacks, pet food, clothing and more.

“I mean I wouldn’t want to sit outside all day, so I can only imagine how hard it would be for anyone else to,” senior program manager Nicole Jackson said. “I think it would be extremely difficult if we didn’t have places like this, maybe dangerous.”

It’s a danger that’s only increasing on Monday, as temperatures are expected to rise to the low hundreds.

“Without these places, I don’t know what would happen,” Dreamer said. “I’m sure that some lives would be lost.”

