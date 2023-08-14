Crews responding to fire along Sandy River
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 9:48 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CLACKAMAS COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) – Clackamas Fire is on the scene of a fire along the Sandy River.
Crews responded to the ½ acre fire just before 6 a.m. Monday. According to officials, the fire began taking off around the 37900 block of Dodge Park Boulevard.
Clackamas Fire says, “moderate fire behavior is observed with isolated tree torching.”
The Oregon Department of Forestry and a helicopter are on the way to take over and Clackamas Fire will remain on scene until their arrival.
This is developing news and will be updated as more information becomes available.
