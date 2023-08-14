Crews responding to fire along Sandy River.

CLACKAMAS COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) – Clackamas Fire is on the scene of a fire along the Sandy River.

Crews responded to the ½ acre fire just before 6 a.m. Monday. According to officials, the fire began taking off around the 37900 block of Dodge Park Boulevard.

Clackamas Fire says, “moderate fire behavior is observed with isolated tree torching.”

The Oregon Department of Forestry and a helicopter are on the way to take over and Clackamas Fire will remain on scene until their arrival.

UPDATE Dodge Park Fire: @ORDeptForestry is on scene & a helicopter is en route. Residents are asked not to call 911 for smoke seen within the area unless an active fire spreads or threatens a structure. Anticipate an increase in emergency response vehicles in the area. pic.twitter.com/UtGYhCbEpv — Clackamas Fire (@clackamasfire) August 14, 2023

This is developing news and will be updated as more information becomes available.

