Driver dies in fiery crash in Longview

File image
File image(KPTV)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 9:16 AM PDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COWLITZ COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) - One person died in a fiery crash in Longview on Sunday evening.

At about 6:20 p.m., Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue was called out to a rollover crash in the 4000 block of Pacific Way. Officials say 911 callers reported the driver was trapped in the vehicle which was on fire.

A Longview police officer and the Cowlitz 2 battalion chief were first on scene and used multiple fire extinguishers to keep the fire small while other crews were enroute.

SEE ALSO: Longview teen drowns in Cowlitz River

Firefighters arrived and used the “jaws of life” to free the trapped driver. Sadly, the driver died at the scene. The name of the driver has not yet been released.

The Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the cause of the crash.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman was found dead in a shooting in downtown Portland early Sunday morning.
Woman dead in shooting in downtown Portland
Multiple brush fires north of Newberg contained
Multiple brush fires around Newberg contained
Lookout Fire
‘Go Now’ evacuations, emergency declaration for Lookout Fire after heat, winds spread Lane Co. wildfire
Family receives three diagnoses' for a rare genetic disorder
3 of 4 children in a Molalla family have rare progressive disorder
Grant Bowl is closing to athletic events.
Portland’s Grant Bowl field closes to organized athletic events

Latest News

Crews responding to fire along Sandy River.
Crews responding to fire along Sandy River
Portland General Electric.
Portland General Electric urges customers to conserve power amidst extreme temperatures
A Level 3 “Go Now” evacuation notice has been issued Monday morning for areas near the Bedrock...
Level 3 ‘Go Now’ evacuation notice issued for Bedrock Fire in Lane County
A wildfire in the Willamette National Forest has triggered Level 3 “Go Now” evacuations and an...
‘Go Now’ evacuations, emergency declaration for Lookout Fire after heat, winds spread Lane Co. fire