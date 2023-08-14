Driver dies in fiery crash in Longview

COWLITZ COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) - One person died in a fiery crash in Longview on Sunday evening.

At about 6:20 p.m., Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue was called out to a rollover crash in the 4000 block of Pacific Way. Officials say 911 callers reported the driver was trapped in the vehicle which was on fire.

A Longview police officer and the Cowlitz 2 battalion chief were first on scene and used multiple fire extinguishers to keep the fire small while other crews were enroute.

SEE ALSO: Longview teen drowns in Cowlitz River

Firefighters arrived and used the “jaws of life” to free the trapped driver. Sadly, the driver died at the scene. The name of the driver has not yet been released.

The Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the cause of the crash.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.