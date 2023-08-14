Forest Grove Fire & Rescue respond to house fire

Forest Grove Fire and Rescue are on the scene of a house fire on Mountain View Lane near 19th Ave.(kptv)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 10:40 AM PDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
FOREST GROVE, Ore. (KPTV) - Forest Grove Fire & Rescue crews are on the scene of a two-alarm house fire on Mountain View Lane near 19th Avenue.

Just after 10:30 a.m., Forest Grove Fire tweeted that crews were working to extinguish a hard-to-access attic fire.

They are asking civilians to please avoid the area.

This story is still developing, and we will provide updates as soon as possible.

