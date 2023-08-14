‘Go Now’ evacuations, emergency declaration for Lookout Fire after heat, winds spread Lane Co. wildfire

LANE COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - A wildfire fire in the Willamette National Forest north of McKenzie Bridge has triggered Level 3, “Go Now” evacuations and an “Emergency Conflagration” declaration for the area by Governor Kotek on Sunday.

According to the Oregon State Fire Marshal, extreme temperatures and gusty winds on Sunday afternoon rapidly spread the fire.

Gov. Kotek issued the emergency declaration for the fire, which allows the Oregon State Fire Marshal to mobilize firefighters and equipment at the state level to help protect life and property.

“The Lookout Fire has been growing rapidly due to the dry, windy conditions in Lane County,” said Oregon State Fire Marshal Mariana Ruiz-Temple. “The next few days are very concerning with continued red flag conditions. To face these challenging conditions will coordinate the resources necessary through the power of the Oregon Fire Mutual Aid System to help our local fire service partners.”

As of 10:30 p.m., “Go Now” orders are in effect for the following places:

Taylor Road

North Bank Road

All areas north of Highway 126 between Blue River Reservoir Road and Drury Lane

Mona Campground

Lookout Campground

HJ Andrews Experimental Forest headquarters

There is a Level 1 (B Ready) evacuation notice for residents

Areas south of Highway 126 from Blue River Reservoir Road east to Foley Ridge Road

McKenzie River Drive

