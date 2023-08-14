Kaiser-Permanente reminds parents to vaccinate ahead of back-to-school

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – As kids are preparing to return to school, Kaiser-Permanente is reminding parents they will offer three vaccines to protect against respiratory viruses this winter.

Health experts with Kaiser-Permanente say parents will want to start planning for vaccinations against flu, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and COVID-19.

“We are seeing a slight uptick in COVID-19 cases, but thankfully hospitalizations remain low -- which speaks to our population-wide immunity from prior vaccination and prior infection,” said Dr. Katie Sharff, Chief of Infectious Disease for Kaiser Permanente Northwest.

Kaiser-Permanente says there are updates now hoping to minimize respiratory illness, including new updates to the COVID-19 vaccine and a new RSV vaccine for ages 60 and older.

