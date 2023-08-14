Kaiser-Permanente reminds parents to vaccinate ahead of back-to-school

FILE.
FILE.(generic)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 2:22 PM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – As kids are preparing to return to school, Kaiser-Permanente is reminding parents they will offer three vaccines to protect against respiratory viruses this winter.

Health experts with Kaiser-Permanente say parents will want to start planning for vaccinations against flu, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and COVID-19.

SEE ALSO: Portland General Electric urges customers to conserve power amidst extreme temperatures

“We are seeing a slight uptick in COVID-19 cases, but thankfully hospitalizations remain low -- which speaks to our population-wide immunity from prior vaccination and prior infection,” said Dr. Katie Sharff, Chief of Infectious Disease for Kaiser Permanente Northwest.

Kaiser-Permanente says there are updates now hoping to minimize respiratory illness, including new updates to the COVID-19 vaccine and a new RSV vaccine for ages 60 and older.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman was found dead in a shooting in downtown Portland early Sunday morning.
Woman dead in shooting in downtown Portland
Lookout Fire
‘Go Now’ evacuations, emergency declaration for Lookout Fire after heat, winds spread Lane Co. wildfire
Multiple brush fires north of Newberg contained
Multiple brush fires around Newberg contained
Family receives three diagnoses' for a rare genetic disorder
3 of 4 children in a Molalla family have rare progressive disorder
Grant Bowl is closing to athletic events.
Portland’s Grant Bowl field closes to organized athletic events

Latest News

Forest Grove Fire and Rescue are on the scene of a house fire on Mountain View Lane near 19th...
Forest Grove Fire & Rescue respond to house fire
Crews responding to fire along Sandy River.
Crews responding to fire along Sandy River
Portland General Electric.
Portland General Electric urges customers to conserve power amidst extreme temperatures
File image
Driver dies in fiery crash in Longview